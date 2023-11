Method

1 Line a large oven tray with baking paper.

2 Arrange tomatoes, cut-side up in a single layer, on prepared tray. Brush with combined oil and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.

3 Cook in a hot oven (200C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until tomatoes are just starting to collapse and are lightly browned.

4 Meanwhile, make salsa by combining all ingredients in a large bowl.

5 To serve, spoon salsa over warm tomatoes. Drizzle with a little extra oil. Season with pepper. Serve with lemon wedges.