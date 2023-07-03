Method

1. Cut cauliflower into medium florets. Place in a large bowl. Add chickpeas, seasoning, garlic and salt. Drizzle with oil. Season with cracked pepper. Toss to coat.

2. Spread mixture over the base of a large roasting pan lined with baking paper.

3. Cook in a moderate oven (180C), turning halfway, for about 35 minutes, or until cauliflower is tender.

4. Meanwhile, make dressing. Whisk all ingredients in a jug until smooth.

5. To serve, combine warm cauliflower mixture in a serving bowl with spinach

and almonds. Toss to combine. Drizzle with dressing.