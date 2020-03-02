News of a wedding first surfaced last year when Dickie’s son Christian revealed his father would most likely

tie the knot.

“Maybe [they will marry], they are very happy together,” he said at the David Jones spring summer 2019 event.

“I love Virginia and me and my dad are best friends,” the Dancing with the Stars contestant added.

It is believed Dickie popped the question back in July after he posted a picture of his soon-to-be bride outside a luxurious jewellery store on the romantic Italian island of Capri.

Dickie and Virginia went public with their relationship in October 2017.