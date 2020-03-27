Richard is sick of being sick. Instagram

Richard admitted he's still unable to return to work, and has been feeling "very guilty" about it, as others are forced to pick up his load.

"I just spoke to the boss, and clearly I can't come back to work just yet," he explained.

"I'm starting to feel very guilty because of all the people who have had to fill in and do stuff. So, apologies for that, lots of love."

Earlier this week, Richard seemingly slammed regulations that allow asymptomatic coronavirus patients to interact with others, after he tested positive for the virus for the third time.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he revealed the bad news that he had tested positive again, despite not having any symptoms at all.

“So .... I’ve now returned a positive result THREE times... still can’t believe it as I still have ZERO symptoms,” Richard captioned a snap of himself undergoing the testing process.

“They tested me again today... and hopefully will return a NEGATIVE result. Fingers crossed!!!” he added.

The TV personality said while he is optimistic his most recent test will return a negative result, he is disappointed health regulations suggest he is ok to go back into the public.

“The suggestion is .... that 3 days after the last symptom ...people should ‘assume’ that they’re over this thing ... and ‘proceed with caution’,” Richard wrote.

“I find this totally unacceptable and irresponsible! I completely understand the fact that the last thing the Health Dept wants to do is spend days retesting people like me... and God knows that I don’t want to soak up resources...

“But I don’t see how I can walk out my front door until I have a clean ‘bill of health’!

“I know the health system is fighting a huge battle ... and resources are stretched ...but in clear conscience ... I can’t put others at risk ... until I’m assured that I’m not POSITIVE anymore,” he concluded.

Richard, who also shared the sad update on his Instagram Story, has been in self-isolation since he first announced that he had tested positive for the virus on March 12.

While it remains unclear where Richard picked up the virus, he did “briefly” meet singer Rita Wilson, who also tested positive, backstage at her Sydney Opera House concert on March 7.

Rita and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, have been in isolation since they both tested positive for coronavirus on March 12, and are now recovering at a Gold Coast rental home.