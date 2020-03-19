Richard Wilkins is currently on day seven of isolation following his Coronavirus diagnosis.
On Tuesday he said he was on the verge of tears when his celebrity chef neighbour delivered a gourmet food package to his home.
The entertainment reporter, 65, updated fans on his wellbeing via his Instagram, and shared the surprise delivery from Luke Mangan which lifted his spirits.
In the footage, while keeping a safe distance, Luke jokingly said: "Special delivery! Don't breathe!"
"Lukey! I'm not breathing. Jesus... Beats the s**t out of Uber Eats! I love you Lukey! It's only me you know. What's in there?" Richard replied.
The celebrity chef told his pal that the bag contained "steak, fish and all the good things you need" while a shot of the bag also showed prosciutto and olive oil.
"I'm only here for a few days you know!" Richard replied.
Luke said he "couldn't wait until Richard was out" and said they should get a drink once his self-isolation period ends, before driving off.
Going back into his home, Richard said: "Oh my God! You're going to make me cry!"
Richard updated his fans on Thursday about his current prognosis, saying he still had no symptoms and felt fine.
Richard was almost moved to tears by his pal's delivery.
Richard Wilkins first spoke out on Sunday after testing positive for Coronavirus, calling his diagnosis a "bizarre feeling" as the Weekend Today host updated fans via his Twitter account
"Hey... sincere thanks for all the messages... I really appreciate it," he said.
"It's actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we've all been talking about.
"I feel 100 per cent... no symptoms at all! Thanks again... love to all RW xx"
The news comes a week after 65-year-old Wilkins interviewed American actress, Rita Wilson in Sydney on March 7.
She and her husband, actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the virus last week and remain hospitalised in Queensland where he is filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.
