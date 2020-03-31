Richard is sick of being sick. Instagram

Last week he revealed he was determined to get himself well again after he has had three positive test results in recent weeks, despite not showing any symptoms for the virus.

On Thursday, the 65-year-old, who is in isolation, took to his Instagram stories to share details with his fans.

Revealing details of the extreme measures he's taking, Richard admitted: "'I actually stuck the hairdryer down my throat, which is not a very pleasant thing to do, because there's another suggestion that this thing doesn't like heat."

He added: "I don't know. I'm gargling with salt and water..."

"Couple of weeks I've been in solitary confinement here, and I'm not quite sure what's next," he said.

"They're suggesting that because I'm still showing positive, maybe I've got some dead viral DNA coronavirus stuff in my throat, which is throwing up the positive result, even though I'm not contagious and I'm still asymptomatic," he explained.

"So it's all a bit confusing, but maybe I should gargle and that's it?"

Richard admitted he's still unable to return to work, and has been feeling "very guilty" about it, as others are forced to pick up his load.

"I just spoke to the boss, and clearly I can't come back to work just yet," he explained.

"I'm starting to feel very guilty because of all the people who have had to fill in and do stuff. So, apologies for that, lots of love."

Richard Wilkins has seemingly slammed regulations that allow asymptomatic coronoavirus patients to interact with others, after he tested positive for the virus for the third time. Getty

Taking to Instagram, Richard revealed the bad news that he had tested positive again, despite not having any symptoms at all. Instgram

Richard said while he is optimistic his most recent test will return a negative result, he is disappointed health regulations suggest he is ok to go back into the public. Instagram

Richard has been in self-isolation since he first announced that he had tested positive for the virus on March 12.

While it remains unclear where Richard picked up the virus, he did “briefly” meet singer Rita Wilson, who also tested positive, backstage at her Sydney Opera House concert on March 7.

Rita and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, have been in isolation since they both tested positive for coronavirus on March 12, and are now recovering at a Gold Coast rental home.