Richard Wilkins is quite the proud dad! Instagram

"Quite the milestone today … as my magnificent daughter Estella @dinniganwilkins turns 18!" the 68-year-old captioned the snap, adding, "Happy Birthday my Darling … so proud to be your Dad .. and so excited for what the future holds for you! The stirrups of the world are at your feet !! All my love … X♥️X #StellsBells"

Estella replied to the sweet gesture in the comments, writing, “Thank you papa. Love you.”

A slew of famous faces were among those to wish Richard's youngest daughter a happy birthday, including Melissa Hoyer who wrote, "Lots and lots and lots of birthday love Estella @dinniganwilkins - what a milestone – have the best best birthday week."

Rebecca Maddern added, "Beautiful xxx" while Jess Rowe sent a trio of heart emojis.

Estella's all grown up! Instagram

Richard is also a proud dad to sons Adam, Christian and Nick, and daughter Rebecca, whom he shares with four different mothers.

The TV host has previously spoken about his experience in becoming a dad at age 18 to eldest son Adam, 47, who has Down syndrome.



"I was only 18 when Adam was born [and] his mum was just 16, very unusual for Down syndrome people to be born to such young parents. It was a shock to be a parent let alone of a Down syndrome child," Wilkins told Today Extra hosts Sonia Kruger and David Campbell on World Down Syndrome Day.

Richard had Adam when he was just 18. Getty

"I'm prepared to admit that I wasn't the greatest Dad back in the day. I didn't really know how to handle it," he said, adding, "I was getting on with my life and career, I wanted to travel the world and make music and do that sort of stuff, and it was with some reluctance that after about a year we put Adam in a home.

"People said you can have him adopted. But I said 'No he is always going to be my son' and I want a relationship with him. He has had great people in his life over the years."