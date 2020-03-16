MUST WATCH: Richard Wilkins' son Christian says he will be self-isolating after dad tests positive for coronavirus

Richard Wilkins has spoken out after testing positive for Coronavirus , calling his diagnosis a "bizarre feeling".

The Weekend Today host updated fans via his Twitter account on Sunday night.

"Hey... sincere thanks for all the messages... I really appreciate it," he said.

"It's actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we've all been talking about.

"I feel 100 per cent... no symptoms at all! Thanks again... love to all RW xx"

The news comes a week after 65-year-old Wilkins interviewed American actress, Rita Wilson in Sydney on March 7.

She and her husband, actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the virus last week and remain hospitalised in Queensland where he is filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.