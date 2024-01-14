It’s the second time Richard and Rebecca have worked together following his one-episode guest stint on Halifax f.p. back in 1995.

In the exciting series, the pair play Cal and Abi Quinn, a highly religious power couple whose megachurch U Star has taken the world by storm.

Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney have every faith that their new TV drama, Prosper, will leave viewers praying for more!

“Richard is a phenomenal colleague and an absolute pleasure to watch and play opposite,” Bec shares with New Idea ahead of the show’s premiere this week. Richard, 61, tells us that he was drawn to playing pastor Cal as it was “territory I hadn’t explored before”. He adds, “Cal is so little like me in my actual life.”

Bec, 59, was also fascinated by the topic.

“As an actor it was a great challenge to play someone so complex and, in some ways, unlikeable,” the Gold Logie winner confesses. “I really hope the audience will swing between loving these people and really not liking them at all.”

Both stars did a lot of research to prepare for the show, with Richard “reading and listening to podcasts, preachers, and pastors” in order to fully understand the type of man he was playing.

“I watched and read about the evangelical movement,” he adds. “Within an evangelical church, I think it’s important that people have as much information as they can, if that’s the world you believe in. The more people examine the structures of the places that they’re going to worship, the healthier the world will be.”

Rebecca chimes in, “I think the show is a comment on how even the faithful can be corrupted.

“If you set yourself up as a pillar of goodness and light, you have to be prepared to be transparent and that’s not the case for many of the characters in this series.”