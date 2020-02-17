Facebook

The Rural Fire Service released a statement on its Facebook page.

"The NSW RFS is aware of reports concerning the status of volunteer member Paul Parker from the Nelligen area," they posted on Monday morning.

"We can confirm Paul remains a member of the NSW RFS and has not been dismissed."

PM Scott Morrison was asked about Parker's claims on Monday morning, and said he was "pleased" to hear the RFS say he hadn't been dismissed.

"There should never be any question whether he should have been fired or not. Of course they shouldn't. But the RFS have confirmed he wasn't. And I'm pleased about that," the PM said.

"Look, to Paul, I say this, I understand Paul was feeling incredibly exhausted, and incredibly drained by those events and he was working his tail off defending his community."

Paul Parker says he was sacked from the RFS Channel 10

Paul had appeared on The Project alongside his wife Tanya, said a captain from another brigade within the Batemans Bay had told him he was "finished".

"He said 'you’re finished because of your allegations and foul language against the PM of the country while representing the RFS’," Parker claimed.

“I didn’t know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can."

Parker was one of many firefighters sent to battle a blaze in Nelligen on the south coast of NSW late last year.

Sitting in his fire truck, he stopped alongside a news camera and said: "Are you from the media? Tell the Prime Minister to go and get f*cked from Nelligen. We really enjoy doing this f*ckhead," he said.