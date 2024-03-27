Red Rooster

What to expect from the holy trinity of tender chicken

The OG Rippa

The OG Rippa, a legend in its own right, needs no introduction. Crunchy, juicy Aussie fried chicken tenders nestled on a bed of crisp lettuce, drizzled with Red Rooster's signature herb mayo and nestled in a crusty bread roll – it's an Aussie classic for a reason.

The Chilli Aioli Rippa

But for those who crave a bit more excitement, the new additions to the Rippa family are here to set your taste buds on fire. The Chilli Aioli Rippa takes the OG formula and cranks up the heat with a fiery red chilli aioli that will leave you wanting more.

The Honey BBQ Rippa

If you prefer a touch of sweetness to complement your savoury, the Honey BBQ Rippa is calling your name. This flavour bomb features chipotle pickles for a tangy kick, all smothered in a sweet and smoky honey BBQ sauce that's sure to become a new favourite.

The new Rippa Range will be permanently on the menu this time (finally), so what are you waiting for? Order one to arrive at your doorstep as you get home for the day, or enjoy it at your local Red Rooster store. The choice is yours...

For more information on the new Red Rooster Rippa range, click here.