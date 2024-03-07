Beloved Aussie chicken chain Red Rooster has launched an Artificial intelligence-powered t-shirt that will deliver chicken right to your doorstep.

Designed to satisfy your hunger cravings in real-time, the bespoke technology (also known as crave_ware) tunes into your stomach rumbles, cleverly distinguishes them from other bodily noises, and places a personalised meal order with Red Rooster on your behalf.

