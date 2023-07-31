Stacked with a lineup of all your nostalgic favourites, the Red Hot Summer Tour Music Festival is back for 2024 and touring all over Australia.
Scottish superstars, Simple Minds will be joined by rock band Icehouse and homegrown Aussie icons Daryl Braithwaite and Jimmy Barnes' Noiseworks, as well as APRA award winning local duo Bachelor Girl.
Where will the Red Hot Summer Tour be in 2024?
Shows will be held in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.
Who is headlining the Red Hot Summer Tour in 2024?
In a tour first, Simple Minds will be co-headlining with Ice House.
Noiseworks, Bachelor Girl, and Daryl Braithwaite will also take to the stage as supporting acts.
Lead singer of Simple Minds Jim Kerr says the band has long loved Australia
When is the Red Hot Summer Tour for 2023?
Saturday 10th February, 2024: Mornington Racecourse, VIC (18+ show)
Sunday 11th February, 2024: Rochford Wines, VIC (18+ show)
Saturday 17th February, 2024: Sandstone Point, QLD (18+ show)
Wednesday 21st February, 2024: Kings Park and Botanic Garden, WA (all ages show, Daryl Braithwaite and Noiseworks will not be performing).
Aussie rockers Icehouse are sure to put on a good show
When do tickets for the Red Hot Summer Tour go on sale?
Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at the following times:
Presale: Tuesday, 1st August at 10am (local time).
General: Thursday, 3rd, August at 10am (local time)
Click here to purchase tickets for either presale or general sale.