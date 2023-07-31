Stacked with a lineup of all your nostalgic favourites, the Red Hot Summer Tour Music Festival is back for 2024 and touring all over Australia.

Scottish superstars, Simple Minds will be joined by rock band Icehouse and homegrown Aussie icons Daryl Braithwaite and Jimmy Barnes' Noiseworks, as well as APRA award winning local duo Bachelor Girl.

WATCH NOW: David Campbell sings with his dad Jimmy Barnes. Article continues after video.