Methods

1. Heat an oiled stockpot. Add chicken in two batches. Cook, turning occasionally, for about 5 minutes, until browned. Remove.

2. Heat same oiled stockpot. Add onion, carrots, celery and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Return chicken to stockpot.

3. Blend cornflour with ¼ cup water in a jug until smooth. Stir into stockpot with tomato paste, thyme, soup mix and stock. Season with pepper. Bring to boil. Transfer to an ovenproof dish (14-cup capacity). Cover tightly with foil.

4. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for 35

minutes, or until chicken is tender. Remove from oven. Increase oven temperature to hot (200C).

5. Uncover and stir casserole. Scatter ciabatta over top.

Spray with olive oil. Sprinkle over cheese.

6. Return to oven. Cook for about 10 minutes, or until ciabatta is crisp and cheese is melted.