What are dating red flags?
“Red flags are warning signs of potentially ongoing troubling or negative behaviour,” explains Kirsty.
Examples of red flags can include love bombing, little or no respect of boundaries, a lack of commitment, and playing hot and cold.
And whilst these red flags are important to look out for, Kirsty also explained the “new era of red flags” which is especially important among more eco-conscious and values-based daters online.
New red flags include:
- Believing climate change is a hoax.
- Not knowing who the prime minister is.
- Pretending to be socially aware.
- Not liking dogs or your dog not liking them (they’re a good judge of character).
What are online daters looking for?
“Aussies are wearing their green hearts on their sleeves” reveals Kirsty.
53% of respondents revealed that matching with someone who cares about the environment is very important to them.
But it isn’t just a green thumb that Aussies are looking for - 57% of respondents also revealed that matching with someone who is respectful and champions minority groups is important to them.
And it looks like dogs are much more than a man's best friend - they can even help increase your chances of matching online!
"Tinder members globally who feature their beloved pooch in their profile photos get their paws on 5% more matches," explained Kirsty.
