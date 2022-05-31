National Reconciliation Week Event in Sydney, New South Wales. Getty

National Reconciliation Week Event in Sydney, New South Wales

Murama Dance Ground, Sydney Olympic Park is where to be on June 3 from 1pm to 3pm, to be a part of conversations towards Reconciliation and learn how we can collaborate to Be Brave and Make Change.

The event will include dance performances by Jannawi Dance Clan, a panel discussion with DPE staff and external stakeholders and the opportunity to learn how everyone can make change beginning with brave actions in their daily lives – where they live, work, play and socialise.

There will also be a networking afternoon tea, as well as tours of Murama Healing Space, featuring artworks, stories and cultural materials from Community and an opportunity to meet Aunty Kerrie Kenton, Local Aboriginal Elder of the Darug and Dhunghutti Nations.

Get all the details here.

Bay Mob Expo in Frankston City, Victoria

Nairm Marr Djambana will host the free Bay Mob Expo featuring a bush tucker walk, meditation, hip hop crew, activities for the kids and more on June 2 from 11am to 4pm.

Renowned Aboriginal singer/songwriter and proud Mutti Mutti, Yorta Yorta and Nari Nari man, Kutcha Edwards, will entertain audiences with a captivating performance and share his deep understanding of the Australia’s first people.

Get all the details here.

Mount Isa Celebrates National Reconciliation Week in Mount Isa, Queensland

Mount Isa is celebrating National Reconciliation Week with several events, including free breakfast, morning tea, children’s activities, indigenous artists and storytelling.

Bronwyn Smith, an Indigenous Artist, will appear on June 1 from 2pm to 4pm, and again on June 3 from 11am to 1pm.

June 2 will see a 10am storytelling session, followed by a 10:30am Bush Tucker inspired Morning Tea.

Get all the details here.

Storytime in Fremantle, Western Australia

Held on June 2 from 9:30am to 10:30am, Storytime is designed for kids aged 2–5 to promote and encourage early literacy.

To celebrate Reconciliation Week, they are showcasing First Nations authors and illustrators, reading from a selection of their best kids’ books.

Kids will have the chance to make new friends and enjoy fantastical tales and uproarious rhymes together at the library.

Get all the details here.

Storytime At The Museum in Adelaide, South Australia

Hear Museum staff read their favourite picture books by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander authors and illustrators from now until June 3.

The fun and relaxed program features two sessions on weekdays at 11am and 1pm.

Get all the details here.

There are of course many, many more events happening this week, and you can check them all out here.