"When the sun comes out in London I immediately leap to naked sunbaking." Instagram

Rebel's fans couldn't resist sharing some of their own risque comments.

Close friend and fellow Aussie Hugh Sheridan left a telling peach emoji plus a fire one below the post but that was just the start.

"Hot buns," one wrote.

"Tan those cheeks! Don’t forget to flip over," advised another.

One British resident however told the Aussie actress: "It’s chuffing freezing in the uk today, you’re mad."

Rebel recently split from her millionaire boyfriend, Jacob Busch. Instagram

The sizzling video comes shortly after the Aussie actress confirmed her split from her millionaire boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

Rebel confirmed that they were no longer together by posting to Instagram whilst flaunting her svelte figure in a denim dress and yellow cardigan.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she captioned the snap.

Rebel at her recent 41st birthday celebrations. Instagram

As part of her "Year of Health" in 2020, Rebel has lost a whopping 27 kilograms and is celebrating achieving her goal weight.

"Now the challenge is to keep it off. I've never successfully in my life [done that]," she told Good Morning America on Monday.

"I've lost a bit of weight here and there, but never kept it off."

However like many of us, Rebel confessed she still struggles with emotional eating and that the upcoming Easter holidays and treats are a source of temptation.

"Seeing all the Easter eggs out there right now, I'm like, woo! It's driving me crazy!"