Meanwhile, Erik spent his teenage years in Wellington after emigrating from Scotland with his family when he was 7. Now based in South Australia with his wife Caitlin McDougall, he has admitted: “I will always see New Zealand as my home.”

After Packed to the Rafters ended its original run in 2013, Erik even went on to star in the New Zealand-set series 800 Words.

“Bec and Erik will always jump at the chance to work with one another,” continues the insider.

Indeed, when the pair reunited for the Back to the Rafters revival, Bec gushed that she had been longing to work with Erik again.

Describing their relationship as easy and wonderful, she said at the time: “Every time I go on another show, and they go, ‘we need a hot guy’ and I say Erik, they’re like ‘as if’. But why not?!”

Erik added: “One day, someone will go, ‘that’s actually a really good idea’. I think people would go on a journey with us.”

Speaking about their chemistry as Julie and Dave Rafter, Erik, who’s about to be back on our screens in Channel Seven’s The Claremont Murders, also says it was “rare” for him and Bec to connect as easily and as intimately as they did.

“We [have] the shorthand, the energy, the history,” he says.

“Erik and I are the best of friends,” adds Rebecca. “He has an acting style that suits my style.”

