Reportedly, the Queen (pictured) is not too happy with her royal staff who are refusing to isolate with her and Philip this Christmas. Getty

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer told Express that the Queen was “furious” after she discovered that her loyal staff were refusing to isolate from their families so they could “join a small bubble of close aides serving the monarch over Christmas," meaning Her Majesty and Philip have been forced to scrap their journey to Sandringham and remain at Windsor these holidays.

And as the staff revolt kicked into full swing, one member of the royal team decided enough was enough.

The Queen (left) and 8-year-old Shylah Gordon (right) decorated a Christmas tree during the opening of the Queen Elizabeth II centre in 2018. Getty

According to The Sun, the Queen’s head housekeeper of 32 years, Patricia Earl, was so embarrassed at the royal workers' refusal to isolate with the 94-year-old that she quit.

Considering some royal workers have already isolated with the Queen earlier in the year, the monarch may have been shocked to encounter such an unwillingness from the staff to re-take the post.

For the first time in over 30 years, the Queen (pictured) and Philip will be spending Christmas at Windsor rather than Sandringham. Getty

In April, during the height of the pandemic, the Queen, Philip and 22 select-members of their royal staff isolated in Windsor castle.

In a statement about the isolation period, the Queen’s Master of the Household and former Royal Navy officer, Tony Johnstone-Burt, expressed his belief that the close quarters would be a bonding experience for the Queen and her workers.

The ex-Navy officer wrote, “I’m sure that we shall emerge as a stronger, more considerate and more resilient Royal Household team as a result and able to do our duty for the Queen.”

Clearly the palace is in dire need of some team-building trust falls.