The Queen has always been close to Harry.

Last week, an unnamed friend of Meghan spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed the duchess feels as though she and Harry are being “picked on” and that restrictions placed on their use of the Sussex Royal brand is “payback” for their attempts to carve out a new life.

“The Queen will be devastated by it all. [Harry’s] giving up a hell of a lot – his family, his military patronages, some of his charity work and, to some extent, his reputation. He’s making a big sacrifice, and for what? To presumably make money. It’s a great shame,” notes Phil.

But last week sources told The Sunday Times that Charles and William have been “reaching out” to Meghan and Harry to let them know they’re welcome back any time.

They added that the family is “very worried” and feel the couple are “vulnerable”.

In fact, the family are taking steps to bring Harry – and, if she wants, Meghan – back to the UK.

“They are making contingency plans,” the insider told the British newspaper, explaining that Harry, Meghan and Archie would be offered some time away from the spotlight in Sandringham or one of the other royal properties.

“They wouldn’t return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation.”

Meghan and Harry are said to be making contingency plans. Getty Images

Earlier last month a source told New Idea that Harry was having “grave doubts” about leaving the UK and abandoning his royal work. His family will likely now be hoping that what the insider described as a “bid to save Harry” will be put into plan.

But in a possible sign that Meghan is less willing than Harry to consider a reconciliation or relocation, she opted out of joining Harry at the beginning of his current trip.

“Meghan wants to spend as little time as possible in the UK,” Phil adds, explaining that when she does, she will likely be met with “hostility”. “Everyone feels let down by her,” he notes.

Meanwhile, another source says if Meghan is not willing to accept the Queen’s offer to return to the UK, she would be willing to accept the worse case scenario – a divorce – if that’s what Harry wants.

“The Queen’s tried reasoning with Meghan for the sake of her grandson, but nothing has worked,” the insider explains. “The Queen knows that helping Harry through a divorce is the only way he will come home to her, the only way he will be happy.”

To read more, pick up this week's issue of New Idea, on sale now.