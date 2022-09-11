There are hopes that the newly anointed Prince and Princess of Wales , William and Catherine, will join the procession as the coffin begins a days-long journey back to London.

More members of the royal family are expected to resurface for the first time since The Queen's death, as Her Majesty’s body is moved from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday.

Some royal mourners are also hoping to see the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the journey begins from Balmoral Castle.

The children have been absent from all public engagements since the Queen's death, though their parents and relatives have made brief appearances to speak to mourners and see the tributes to the Queen.

The late monarch's body will be moved as part of Operation Unicorn, the plan devised to transport her body from Scotland back to England for her funeral on September 19.