The children have been absent from all public engagements since the Queen's death, though their parents and relatives have made brief appearances to speak to mourners and see the tributes to the Queen.
The late monarch's body will be moved as part of Operation Unicorn, the plan devised to transport her body from Scotland back to England for her funeral on September 19.
Members of the royal family are expected to resurface for the first time since The Queen's death, as Her Majesty’s body is moved from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday.
Getty
The six-hour procession will include three stops along the way - Ballater, Aberdeen and Dundee - to allow dignitaries and members of the public to pay their respects to the Queen.
The hearse will then arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where the coffin will be placed in the throne room until it is moved again.
On Monday afternoon, another procession will see the Queen's body moved to St Giles' Cathedral, where King Charles III and members of the royal family will gather again.