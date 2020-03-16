WATCH: Prince Charles awkwardly denies handshake amid coronavirus fear
Beatrice is set to wed property develop Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at St James’s Palace in London.
As the UK - like the rest of the world - navigates a the COVID-19 health crisis, Express.co.uk claims Her Majesty may ditch the nuptials to protect her health.
At the time of publishing, the UK has had 1391 people test positive, and 35 deaths.
The British government are set to introduce new measures in coming days and weeks to stop the spread of the virus, including all those who are over 70 years old being told to self-isolate.
This means the Queen could avoid the royal wedding as she and husband Prince Philip are in their nineties.
England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says the coronavirus outbreak will peak in approximately 10 to 14 weeks, and with Beatrice's wedding 11 weeks away, this could spell disaster.
The Queen may not attend Bea's wedding because of coronavirus fears.
The 93-year-old announced last week that she had cancelled some public engagements for next week due to the outbreak.
“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed.
“In consultation with the medical household and government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the Palace statement continued. “Audiences will continue as usual.”
The cancelled visits include a trip to the Camden area of London and to Cheshire in northwest England.
Bea is set to wed Edo in 11 weeks time in London.
