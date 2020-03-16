Queen Elizabeth may not attend her granddaughter Princess Beatrice's wedding because oof Coronavirus fears.

Beatrice is set to wed property develop Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 at St James’s Palace in London.

As the UK - like the rest of the world - navigates a the COVID-19 health crisis, Express.co.uk claims Her Majesty may ditch the nuptials to protect her health.

At the time of publishing, the UK has had 1391 people test positive, and 35 deaths.

The British government are set to introduce new measures in coming days and weeks to stop the spread of the virus, including all those who are over 70 years old being told to self-isolate.

This means the Queen could avoid the royal wedding as she and husband Prince Philip are in their nineties.

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says the coronavirus outbreak will peak in approximately 10 to 14 weeks, and with Beatrice's wedding 11 weeks away, this could spell disaster.