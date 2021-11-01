New Idea can reveal that the Queen and her heirs have had “some very frank discussions” in recent weeks about “how much more she can realistically take on”.

Indeed, last week Buckingham Palace regretfully announced that she would no longer be attending this week’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, despite initially accompanying Charles, 72, William, 39, and their spouses.

“The Queen has conceded that she is sovereign in name only at this point, and has spent the past few years handing most of her roles and patronages to her children and grandchildren. She knew this would happen eventually, but she won’t step down until she absolutely has to,” says a source.

“She has plans in place to formally step aside and make way for King Charles – she’s written a speech and everything. The family is ready for this change as soon as she is, and Charles and William have assured her she is leaving her legacy in good hands.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says the decision to prepare to step down hasn’t come easy to the Queen.

“[She] isn’t someone who will naturally take to slowing down,” he tells UK newspaper The Sun. “She knows people want to see her, she knows certain events are particularly important, and if she can possibly make it in person, she will … She truly hates letting anyone down.”

A separate insider says the Queen “is hoping to hold on” to the throne long enough to make her record-smashing platinum jubilee in June, when the UK will have a four-day holiday weekend to celebrate her 70 remarkable years on the throne.

“She is determined to be on that balcony – and after seven decades of completely selfless service, she deserves it,” says the insider.

“It has been a horrendous few years for the Queen and she wants to end her reign on a high with the jubilee, and those around her will move heaven and earth to get her there.”

