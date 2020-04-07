Queen Elizabeth recently shared a message of hope and paid tribute to British healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace

While the Queen’s choice of bling may have gone unnoticed to some, others have suggested the decision may hold a special meaning that’s close to her heart, Express reported.

Her Majesty has an extensive collection of jewellery, and many royalists are aware that she often elevates her regal ensemble with one of her brooches.

What’s more, in addition to being beautiful, the Queen’s gems reportedly have a special significance and are often selected to convey a meaning, such as friendship and leadership.

Her Majesty addressed the nation while wearing an elegant green frock embellished with a spectacular diamond and turquoise brooch. YouTube

On this occasion, an Australian publication speculated that the Queen opted for the turquoise brooch because of the colour’s correlation with love, protection, and emotional balance, while “enhancing leadership powers.”

During her speech, Her Majesty gave thanks to frontline health workers while offering words of encouragement to families across the nation.

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” the Queen began. “A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”

While the Queen’s choice of bling may have gone unnoticed to some, others have suggested the decision may hold a special meaning that’s close to her heart. YouTube

Her Majesty then gave a shout out to NHS front line heathcare workers, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles to support the United Kingdom.

“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times,” she added.

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.”