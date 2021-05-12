The Queen sat alone as she delivered the speech. Buckingham Palace

“My government’s priority is to deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before,” she said in a speech. "To achieve this, my government will level up opportunities across all parts of the United Kingdom, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services," she continued. The Queen sat alone as she delivered the speech, with the consort's throne removed from the State Opening of Parliament ceremony.

Her Majesty was accompanied by Charles and Camilla. Getty

Charles has previously sat on the consort's throne when accompanying the Queen, but during this ceremony, he sat with Camilla on chairs of state - placed to the side.

This was the 67th occasion on which The Queen has opened Parliament, and she, along with Charles and Camilla, travelled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in cars, rather than carriages.

Social distancing protocols were in place, although The Queen was the only participant who did not wear a face mask.

The monarch has been taking part in virtual events since the two-week period of mourning ended. Getty

The monarch has been taking part in virtual events since the two-week period of mourning ended, but this was her first official public appearance since the her husband's death on April 9.

The Queen took part in a video call with the Royal Life Saving Society, where she was dressed in a lilac ensemble adorned with matching pearl necklace and earrings.

Her Majesty also virtually presented the King Edward VII Cup to Stephen Beerman during the call in recognition of outstanding contributions to drowning prevention.