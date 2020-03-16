Queen Elizabeth will not leave Buckingham Palace amid Coronavirus panic. Getty

Last week, the Queen canceled her scheduled visits to Cheshire and Camden for the upcoming week.

A press release from Buckingham Palace read: “As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.”

The Queen has rescheduled some visits which were planned for this week. Getty

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles have also cancelled their royal tour due to Coronavirus fears.

Their tour was set to begin on March 17 and end on March 25, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” a spokesperson for Clarence House said in a statement.