Sophie married Prince Edward in June 1999 Getty

The reason for Sophie's royal rejection would most likely have been because that would be the incorrect use of the title of Princess.

Technically, only royal women who are born into the Royal Family may be known as Princess in their own right, like Princess Anne or Princess Charlotte.

Sophie and Queen Elizabeth enjoy a close relationship Getty

Sophie was instead given the title of Countess when she married Edward, who became Earl of Wessex on their wedding day.

Other 'royals by marriage', such as Diana also had titles which confused the public in the past.

Although Diana was popularly known as Princess Diana, this was a name bestowed on her by the public and not her correct title.

Diana was more properly HRH Diana, Princess of Wales, until her 1996 divorce from Prince Charles stripped her of the HRH honorific.