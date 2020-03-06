Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan and Harry dodged the rain Getty

Prince Harry is in the UK to wrap up royal life in a series of final engagements alongside his wife, Meghan, where they were publicly booed.

The couple have left their son in Canada where they currently reside.

The couple returned to the spotlight at the Endeavour Fund Awards at London’s Mansion House on Thursday, and while they were all smiles upon arrival, one person was determined to put an end to that.

While the pair were greeted with some cheers as they alighted from their car, the warm greeting was marred when a man was heard to loudly boo the couple, leading to an ugly and awkward moment. That is, until one devoted admirer struck back by immediately yelling out, "We love you!"

Meghan looked great in blue Getty

Meghan looked sensational in blue in her first public appearance since the couple made clear their desire to end their public duties as part of the senior royal family back in January.

The move is reported to have caused some distress to the Queen, with further allegations of disrespect towards Her Majesty alienating some former fans of the couple.

Queen Elizabeth is struggling with not being part of Archie's life. Getty

Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Endeavour Fund Awards marks the first of several key engagements they will attend over the coming days, as they complete their final duties.

They will wrap up their commitments on Monday, when they join the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.

Meghan and Harry have recently been troubled by negative headlines

Meanwhile, Harry met the Queen on Sunday - it was the first time the pair had met since January, and the Duke of Sussex reportedly walked from his residence of Frogmore Cottage to the castle, where he and the Queen shared a light lunch and discussed the future.

The meeting at the weekend was said to have been “productive and positive”, and during their chat, the Queen is said to have told her grandson he and his wife will be welcome back anytime.