Her Majesty (pictured) has seemingly been targeted again on social media, after the unmasked 94-year-old met with other senior royals at a rare joint meet-up in Windsor. Getty

After ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship shared the news of the meet-up on Twitter, one disgruntled fan wrote: “They should all be wearing masks. The pandemic is not over.”

Another critics stated: “Look at the 94 year old Queen without any covid-19 protective gear after William and Kate travelled through the UK without wearing masks.

“William and Kate held a meeting with children and violated covid-19 safety rules before meeting the Queen,” the Twitter user added.

The Queen (left) met with Charles (centre), Camilla (right) and senior royals to discuss what lies ahead for the festive season. Getty

Following the comments, Chris swiftly added to his post: “They are outside. Masks are compulsory only inside where social distancing is not possible.”

Several fans then seemingly came to Her Majesty’s defence, while referring to the current reported government guidelines in the United Kingdom.

“You should research the rules in Britain. You'd see that neither the Queen nor Kate & William broke any rules whatsoever,” one fan commented to the criticisms.

“Did you somehow manage to miss all the pictures of K&W wearing masks? Or just making up lies in a futile attempt to discredit them?” they added.

Meanwhile, another fan thanked the royal commentator for reiterating suggested guidelines, writing: “Thank you Chris. It is exhausting constantly stating this.”

Wills (second from left) and Kate (far left) recently conducted a train tour of England, Scotland and Wales, while the Queen (right) remained at Windsor. Getty

The backlash comes after Her Majesty Her Majesty and Prince William were criticised for not wearing masks during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

Despite adhering to social distancing guidelines, several critics questioned whether the Queen and Wills acted in accordance with government rules.

Following the heated criticism, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson issued a swift reply, which confirmed the Queen sought expert advice ahead of her outdoor visit.

“Specific advice has been sought from the medical household and relevant parties, and all necessary precautions taken, working closely with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory,” the statement read.