And Mary not the only Australian expected to attend the funeral who did not appear at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.
Nine "everyday Australians" who had made “extraordinary contributions to their communities, and who represent Australian culture and values” were invited to farewell the Queen on Monday.
But one was missing.
Chris Waller, who trained champion horse Winx and cared for many of the Queen’s horses and was close with Her Majesty, revealed before the service that he would no longer be in attendance due to "COVID-19 related reasons".
“Unfortunately due to Covid-19 related reasons I am unable to attend the funeral," Waller wrote via Twitter.
“Like so many others I will live and cherish for the rest of my life the fond memories I have of Her Majesty; her love of horses and all animals; her passion for life and the respect she gave everyday people”.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also not be able to attend, however, his wife Olena Zelenska was in attendance.
World leaders not invited to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral included those from Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria and Afghanistan.
Following the Queen's funeral service, a gun carriage procession will take the Queen's coffin past Buckingham Palace and arrive at Hyde Park Corner at 1 pm local time.
The coffin will then be moved to a hearse and moved towards Windsor Castle, where a committal service will be held at 4pm UK time at St George's chapel.
Finally, the Queen's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault alongside her beloved husband, Prince Philip.