More than 2000 people were in attendance when Queen Elizabeth II was farewelled during her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

But Princess Mary of Denmark was notably absent from the landmark ceremony, though her husband Prince Frederik was there with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

Royal watchers were surprised by the Australian-born royal's absence, as she's understood to have a good relationship with senior members of the British monarchy.

While some speculated she chose to stay at home with her and Frederik's four children, the real reason may have been down to space in the Abbey.

It's understood that only two people from each foreign delegation were permitted to attend due to size limitations, be they a Prime Minister, royal or foreign dignitary.

As Queen Margrethe is a widow, she appears to have chosen to bring her son and heir Frederik as her plus one.