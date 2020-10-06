Queen Elizabeth (pictured) has seemingly sided against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty

The News Media Association's (NMA) week-long Journalism Matters campaign celebrates the role journalism plays in democratic society.

Her Majesty added: "The COVID-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally.

"As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital.”

Her Majesty (left) took to Instagram to post a message of thanks, which is a stark contrast to Harry (right) and Meghan’s (centre) previous comments about the press. Getty

The Queen also shared a carousel of throwback images, which shows the monarch attending a Journalists’ reception in 2014 and visiting Fleet St – the centre of British journalism – in 1976.

"The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic have been invaluable - whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering, or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world," she added.

Her Majesty concluded by reflecting on the challenges faced by the media over the last 12 months, before sending her regards and “good wishes” for the upcoming year.

As part of the week’s celebration, the public’s favourite local and national campaigns will be determined and acknowledged, as a result of an online vote.

The Queen’s comments are a stark contrast to those of Harry and Meghan, who are reportedly taking multiple legal actions against the media.

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers for 'invasion of privacy' and 'copyright infringement' in 2019, when excerpts of one of her letters were published in 2018.

Meghan's lawyers argued that the handwritten letter was "private and intimate", accusing the paper of unfairly targeting Meghan with "distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics".