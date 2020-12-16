Mr McGrady explained: "Holding the fork, cut off one end of the banana, then cut off the other end.
WATCH: The Bizarre Way the Queen Eats Bananas
"Then you turn the knife on its side and cut into the skin to prise the banana open. Once this is done, you cut a little bit off and eat it,” he added.
Mr McGrady, who cooked for the Royal Family from 1982 to 1993, also revealed that while the Queen follows very strict rules surrounding her eating choices, Her Majesty is no 'foodie'.
In contrast, the chef says that Prince Philip "loves" to eat and could "stand and talk food all day."
A former personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II (pictured) has revealed the strange way the monarch eats her fruit.
Getty
While her food choices are picky, the Queen is just as fussy about her after-meal cleanup, especially when it comes to her grandchildren helping out.
The Queen has always played a hands-on role with the royal family children, who have all brought her endless joy - along with the usual family dramas, which have often been compounded by regal expectations.
While her food choices are picky, the Queen (right) is just as fussy about her after-meal cleanup.
Getty
According to a 2016 report in the Daily Express, the Queen’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, revealed that aside from her dismay many of her grandchildren seemed to lack the art of conversation, she also confessed they had begun to help out the Palace staff.
“I suppose it’s because they’re always getting up and down and helping somebody and putting something in a dishwasher or whatever they’re doing," she told the publication.
Milly HaddrickMilly is a journalist who passionately devours all the latest and juiciest news. A devout tea enthusiast who's a firm believer in quality downtime, Milly's weekends are usually spent relaxing with a big plate of food, a nice cuppa and the crossword.