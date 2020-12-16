A former personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II has revealed the strange way the monarch eats her fruit, and it is bizarre!

According to chef Darren McGrady, the Queen wants to maintain dignity whenever she's chomping down on a banana, requesting a knife and fork to eat the fruit so as to avoid "looking like a monkey".

Mr McGrady explained: "Holding the fork, cut off one end of the banana, then cut off the other end.

WATCH: The Bizarre Way the Queen Eats Bananas