Why the Queen's diaries will be released to public
Buckingham Palace is currently sifting through a number of her private documents.
- by
Elizabeth Gracie
Her Majesty, the lateQueen Elizabeth II was known to have written details about her personal life and role as monarch in numerous diaries across her 70-year reign.
And now, some nine months on from her passing on the 8th of September, 2022, it has been reported that these diaries are being considered for publication for the masses to read.
WATCH NOW: In memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Article continues after video.
Yes, you read that right - the contents of Her Majesty's diaries and private letters could potentially be made available to the general public sometime in the near future according to reports from The Telegraph.
The Queen's former footman Paul Whybrew, who was known to be very close to the late monarch, has reportedly been tasked with sorting through seven decades worth of documents and handpicking which are suitable to be released to the public.
Serving the Queen for an impressive 44 years, it comes as no shock that the retired footman was given the huge responsibility.
Queen Elizabeth was an avid diarist during her reign.
Getty
According to the publication, it remains unclear how long the project will take, but it is understood that the now sixty-something-year-old is spending two days a week working through the priceless, and personal documents.
However, what is abundantly clear is that the newly minted monarch King Charles III will have to sanction the private documents ahead of their release.
It may be some time yet before her diary entires are made public.
Getty
Whilst it may seem strange to some that the private documents of a member of the royal family (both British and abroad) would even be considered for public release, the practice is surprisingly quite common.
Queen Victoria - who reigned from 1937 until her death in 1901- often journaled, and a total of 141 volumes (numbering 43,765) have since become available online for royal fans or those interested in history to peruse.
In her diaries, she touched on everything from her Diamond Jubilee celebrations to her wedding and love for Prince Albert.
Something tells us, Queen Elizabeth's diaries may follow a similar (if not more modern) vein.