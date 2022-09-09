RELATED: Queen Elizabeth abdication shock: ‘It’s problematic’

London Bridge Has Fallen

The moment the Queen passed away, Buckingham Palace set the following plan into motion:

First, the Queen’s doctor immediately informs her private secretary. He will then relay the message to the Prime Minister through the codeword “London Bridge is down,” – the ‘London Bridge’ being Her Majesty, the Queen.

Once the Queen’s private secretary is informed, he will then pass this knowledge on to the 15 countries and 36 members of the Commonwealth. That includes Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and India, among others.

The Media Frenzy

As soon as the Queen passed, Buckingham Palace posted a black-edged notice outside the gates, and an official post will also be made on the Royal Family’s website.

Of course, the press will also be notified immediately. Her Majesty’s death and funeral will be televised by the BBC and other major networks, who have already rehearsed exactly how they would broadcast her passing.

What does their plan look like? To pay their respects, news channels will stop any shows and advertisements that are currently being shown. The BBC has also planned to cover the Royal news up until the Queen’s funeral. It is anticipated that all other networks will follow suit.

The 12-Day Mourning Period

The UK will endure a 12-day national mourning period, where, as Popsugar puts it, “life will come screeching to a halt”.

Four days after the Queen’s passing, a ceremony will be held to anticipate the arrival of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall. Her body will stay at Westminster for four days, where mourners from all over the world may come and pay their respects.

During this mourning period, all UK flags will be lowered to half-mast, and businesses, theatres, and sporting events will be closed or cancelled.

The Funeral

The Queen’s funeral will take place 9 days after her death. At 9am, the world will watch as the funeral procession makes its way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. At this time, Londoners and everyone watching will hear the muffled sounds of Big Ben’s padded hammer.

Upon arriving at Westminster Abbey, the Queen’s body will be placed on a gun carriage carried by a few Royal Navy sailors, and the state funeral will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Finally, after all rites and prayers are made, her body will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her parents, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and King George VI, are also buried.

What Happens If The Queen Dies While Away From London?

There were special plans set depending on where the Queen passed away, and Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, activating what is known as Operation Unicorn.

The plan was leaked in 2019 when minutes from a Scottish parliament leadership group meeting were posted on a forum for senior parliamentary staff.

As the Queen died in Scotland, Her Majesty will be transported onto the Royal Train for a journey down Scotland's east coast to the capital, Edinburgh.

Her body will be placed in a coffin and will lie at Holyrood Palace. There will be a service at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

After the service, her coffin will then be brought back to Buckingham Palace, during which Operation Unicorn ends and Operation London Bridge commences.

Who Takes Over The Throne When The Queen Dies?

As per tradition, the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, will take his place as heir to the throne. However, several rituals must take place before Charles is officially dubbed King.

First, on the evening of his mother’s passing, he must address the country to inform its citizens of the Queen’s death, along with the funeral plans. Then, at 11 am the next day, Prince Charles will be proclaimed King and will swear an oath called the ‘accession declaration’. Flags will be fully raised and cannons will go off in a royal salute.

Charles’ coronation, however, will take place several months after the Queen’s death.

When Prince Charles rises to be King, he will also become the head of the Commonwealth, with politicians and members of the Parliament having to take a new oath of allegiance to him. His wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, will automatically be Queen, and his son, William the Duke of Cambridge, may become the Prince of Wales.

What Else Will Change Now That The Has Queen Died?

When Prince Charles becomes King, the UK’s national anthem will be changed to “God Save The King”.

The London Stock Exchange is expected to close when the Queen passes, causing billions worth of losses to the country’s economy. However, that isn’t the only monetary change that will happen during this period of change. Once Charles becomes King, future monetary bills must also feature his portrait

Another major thing that will change? Passports. Freedom to travel is given by Her Majesty. When she passes, approval is passed on to Charles.

Lastly, the British police force will have to change uniforms, as their current suits feature the Queen’s initials and her regnal number.

Conclusion

The death of the longest-reigning monarch has sent the world into mourning and will bring changes that will shock not only the United Kingdom but the rest of the world. Thankfully, preparations have been made to ensure the smoothest transition from one ruler to the next.