WATCH BELOW: Queen Elizabeth talks about her 1953 Coronation in documentary titled The Coronation

Seventy years ago this week, Queen Elizabeth II ascended the British throne after the tragic death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952.

At the tender age of 25, Princess Elizabeth became England’s first female monarch since Queen Victoria.

Fast forward to today and the 95-year-old is now the first British ruler to celebrate a milestone Platinum Jubilee.

In honour of the historic moment, special festivities have been planned for the year ahead, which will culminate with the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.

Recalling her glorious coronation on June 2, 1953, the Queen says it signified “the start of a new life”.

“It’s sort of, I suppose, the beginning of one’s life really, as a sovereign,” she added.