Seventy years ago this week, Queen Elizabeth II ascended the British throne after the tragic death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952.
At the tender age of 25, Princess Elizabeth became England’s first female monarch since Queen Victoria.
Fast forward to today and the 95-year-old is now the first British ruler to celebrate a milestone Platinum Jubilee.
In honour of the historic moment, special festivities have been planned for the year ahead, which will culminate with the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.
Recalling her glorious coronation on June 2, 1953, the Queen says it signified “the start of a new life”.
“It’s sort of, I suppose, the beginning of one’s life really, as a sovereign,” she added.
Getty
A Crown fit for a Queen
The Queen wore St Edward’s Crown, the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels, and was covered in the finest regalia and gowns.
The Queen’s carriage was met with large crowds as it left Buckingham Palace.
Getty
A royal arrival
As the Queen’s carriage left Buckingham Palace, it passed large crowds filled with patriotic members of the public.
Getty
Ascending the throne
Her Majesty’s coronation was held 16 months after she ascended the throne and was hosted at Westminster Abbey.
