The Queen’s first dog was named Dookie Getty

A lifelong love affair with the adorable pooches began in 1933 when Elizabeth’s father brought home a puppy named Dookie.

That affection was cemented on her 18th birthday after her parents gifted Elizabeth a sweet dog of her own called Susan. So beloved was Susan, the royal even smuggled the pooch on her honeymoon by hiding her underneath a blanket in the carriage.

She owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime Getty

Over six decades, Her Majesty bred 14 generations of puppies descended from her “faithful companion”. She kept more than 30 for herself and gave others away to close friends and family. The Queen decided to discontinue breeding them in her later years over fear of some outliving her. The last of the line, Willow, passed away in 2018.

“She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs,” says royal expert Ingrid Seward. “They were her first love and they will be her last.”

“My corgis are family”: she once said Getty

The adored pets, who had two full-time footmen assigned to look after them and had their meals prepared by professional chefs, caused havoc around the palaces, with staff constantly tripping over them and the occasional policeman being bitten.

At the time of her death, the Queen had four dogs, Candy, a 13-year-old corgi-dachshund mix, a cocker spaniel named Lissy, and two young corgis – Muick and Sandy. Muick was a present from Prince Andrew and his daughters when Prince Philip was in hospital, shortly before his death.

The Queen’s remaining corgis will live at Royal Lodge Getty

After her passing, the question on everyone’s lips is what will be happening to the remaining dogs? Sandy and Muick will remain much-loved members of the family, going back into the care of the Duke of York and his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

“The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess,” says a source. “It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty.”

WATCH BELOW: Queen Elizabeth loves her corgis