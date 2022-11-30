The Queen alledgedly suffered a private battle with bone cancer in the final years of her life. Getty

Giving his claims significant weight is the fact that Gyles was a ''dear friend'' of the late Prince Phillip before his passing in 2021 and had met with the former monarch on several occasions over the years.

''I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma - bone marrow cancer - which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life,'' he wrote.

The official cause of death for Queen Elizabeth II was old age. The former monarch passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in September. Instagram/Getty

In response to these sensational claims, longtime Sunrise royal editor Rob Johnson said it was "quite upsetting'' to hear how the Queen suffered in her final years.

''The reality is that rumour was going around for a long time in the build up and decline of the Queen."

''She was clearly suffering in that build-up.''

By ''build up'', New Idea can assume Rob meant her passing away.

''I think even Brandreth himself wrote that [cancer] was what he heard, he's not actually saying it was definite.

''But the details were swirling around for a very long time and that was one of the main things that was recurring.''

New Idea would like to note that Buckingham Palace has yet to address the speculation.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.