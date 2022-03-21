Her Majesty was a no-show at the annual Commonwealth Day service. Getty

Palace sources say the almost one-hour trip from Windsor Castle to London would’ve been “too much” for the sovereign, who, according to British newspaper The Sun, hasn’t even been able to walk her beloved corgis since September.

The Queen’s office announced Prince Charles would attend as the guest of honour in her place, with the future monarch, 73, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, all representing her magnificently.

Prince Charles stood next to the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland, at the annual Commonwealth Day reception. Getty

“You could tell they were just putting on a brave face,” says an onlooker. “They didn’t stop to speak to as many people as usual, and when anyone enquired after the Queen, they gave benign answers.”

“Everyone wants to see her end her reign naturally,” says a source. “But some rather uncomfortable conversations are now being had at a very senior level.”

Our insider claims there are “real doubts” over whether she’ll be able to attend a memorial for her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, later this month, with one insider suggesting she may have to end up using a wheelchair.

Kate Middleton attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. Getty

“The bigger question is whether she’ll be physically able to attend her own Platinum Jubilee in June,” confides the source. “It’s hoped they’ll at least be able to get her there, and there’s no way she’d want to miss it – but it is a sensitive matter.”

The insider says Charles is “already King in all but name, with the way he’s been stepping in for his mother recently”.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!