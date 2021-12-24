The Palace has released a first look at The Queen's annual Christmas address. Buckingham Palace

On the desk in front of her is a photo of her late husband Prince Philip, taken in 2007 to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

But that wasn't the only tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh evident in the photo.

Her Majesty can also be seen donning a chrysanthemum brooch which appears to be the same one she wore during her and Philip's 1947 honeymoon at Broadlands country house.

The Queen opted for a purple number during her 2020 speech. BBC

While, traditionally, the Queen and her family celebrate the festive season at Sandringham in Norfolk, COVID-19 has forced the 95-year-old to mark the occasion at Windsor Castle for two years running.

Last year, the monarch spoke of the pandemic in her address, assuring those struggling that they were "not alone".

"Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer," she mused.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth’s first televised Christmas message from 1957 (Article continues after video)

In 2021, it is expected that the Queen will speak again of the pandemic, as well as touch on her first Christmas without Philip, who passed away on the 9th April.

The Queen's first televised Christmas address fell on December 25th 1957 and has continued until the present day.