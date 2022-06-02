The Queen steps out on the balcony for 2022 Trooping the Colour. Getty

The Queen's balcony outing for her Platinum Jubilee comes an incredible 95 years after she was first photographed in that historic spot.

In 1927 Princess Elizabeth, then just a toddler, was carried out onto the balcony by her mother the Duchess of York.

Her father was the Duke of York then (he would later be crowned King George VI) and he stood with Elizabeth and her mother alongside the then-monarch, King George V and his wife Queen Mary.

Photos from that day show a little girl who had no idea she would one day be queen, let alone that she would live to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The Queen appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as a child . Getty

In 2022 Her Majesty appeared on the balcony alongside a new host of notable royals, including her three heirs: Prince Charles, Prince William and young Prince George.

Other royals on the balcony included Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who will be Queen Consort when Prince Charles eventually rules.

However one notable royal and his family were absent as the Queen took to the balcony; her grandson, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle were not allowed to join the senior royals gathered there due to their decision to leave the monarchy in 2020.