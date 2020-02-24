Quaden Bayles 7 News

While the majority of people were moved by Quaden’s plight and wanted to help, there was sadly also a wave of online trolling directed at the young boy.

Vile online trolls started a rumour that Quaden was not nine but an 18-year-old actor.

The false claim about the young boy’s age drew responses from both his mother and even rapper Cardi B.

“I really don’t think that he’s lying on his age. And just because there’s a video of him flossing money and acting all gangster and acting all cool, it doesn’t mean that kids do not pick on him,” Cardi B said.

The original video has now been deleted and accounts run by his mother, Yarraka Bayles, appear to have also been deactivated.

Her personal account is now also private.

It appears the clip was pulled down on Saturday just as the trolling about the young boy’s age started.

Quaden’s popular Instagram was also taken down after trolls took pictures from it and used them out of context to back up their agenda.

The Stand Tall 4 Dwarfism page, an advocacy group that Ms Bayles runs, also appears to have been deactivated.