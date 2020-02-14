Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler starred in P.S. I Love You Supplied

It is unclear whether the actors will sign up for the new movie Supplied

The story didn't end there, and the new movie Postscript picks up Holly’s story seven years after her husband’s death, when Holly’s sister asks her to tell the story of the P.S. I Love You letters on her podcast.

According to Variety, Alcon Entertainment has acquired film rights to the follow-up novel from Cecelia Ahern, which was released last year. The company will co-finance and co-produce the movie with Black Label Media.

Alcon produced the original 2007 movie which was based on Ahern’s book. The film went on to earn $156 million at the worldwide box office.

As it's still early days, there's been no word on if Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler plan on signing back up to reprise their original roles.