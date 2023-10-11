Icon Pamela Anderson went make-up free to the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week. Getty

Pamela Anderson

In a recent interview with Vogue France Pam spoke about her reason for going make-up free.

"My mum always told me, at some point in your life, you’re not going to want to wear make-up on your skin. And she’s right, you kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes. If we all chase youth or we’re chasing our idea of what beauty is in fashion magazines and everything, we’re only going to be disappointed or maybe a little bit sad," she told Vogue France.

This was an inspiring act performed by Pam, however embracing your age doesn’t necessarily mean going make-up free or not covering your grey hairs if that’s not what you want to do; embracing your age is about being shameless and confident in who you are and where you are at in your life.

The pro-aging revolution is more so about embracing the life you have lived and who you are at every age.

Stacy London has spoken openly about her opinion on aging. Getty

Stacy London

Stacy London, American stylist, fashion consultant, author and magazine editor was recently interviewed by StyleLikeU, a media company gaining popularity recently. StyleLikeU has many followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok for their videos that aim to power a self-acceptance revolution.

In the interview, Stacy spoke openly about her opinion on aging… “We’re not dying at 50. What are we doing with this next 40 years? I don’t need to be who I was when I was 32, I need to be who I am. There’s no such thing as aging gracefully and there’s no graceful or ungraceful way to do, you just do it.” she said.

“I don’t want to be one of those people who’s like, oh you’re 50, you have to cut your hair short. I’m the person who used to be like, that’s not age appropriate. And now, I’m like f*** those rules! There’s something about not playing small in a world that always makes you feel that way, that is an act of bravery and beauty.”

Gwenyth Paltrow shares her inspiring perception on aging. Instagram

Gwenyth Paltrow

Gwenyth Paltrow has a similar perspective when it comes to aging.

In an interview with Vogue France Gwenyth said, “I don’t relate to a 26-year-old model. I don’t want her life. I don’t want her face. I don’t want her experience.”

She then continued on by saying, “I’ve earned my life. I’ve earned my wrinkles. I have been through so many highs and lows, and there’s a sweetness that starts to emerge from that, from having lived, from being wise, from being humble, from loving and losing and all of this stuff.”

Gwenyth shares an inspiring perspective on what the pro-aging revolution is all about… embracing the life you have lived and embracing that your appearance is a representation of that.

Model Cindy Crawford knows she is no longer 25... and doesn't want to be! Instagram

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford is another celebrity who has openly discussed this.

In an interview with Haute Living, Cindy expressed the fact that she is no longer 25, so “why should… [she] be trying to look 25?”

"Why do I want someone to mistake me for a 25-year-old? I've had children. I have all this life experience,” she said.

“I know all the ways that I've aged. My face has gotten much thinner; my mouth isn't as full. Being told I'm ageless isn't right, especially because getting older is hard enough, never mind that we live in a youth-obsessed culture."

Jennifer Aniston urges people to embrace what is going to make you happy. Getty

Jen knows that aging is inevitable and she's not scared of it, she embraces it!

She is all about doing what you want to do... she is inspiring us to just be ourselves.

"If you want to go grey, go for it! If you want to keep colouring your hair, that’s great too. I think everyone should feel confident in whatever choices they make, including embracing natural colour or texture,” she said in an interview with Glamour.

“Hair is a creative way to express yourself, and I love that your mood and energy can change with the change of a hairstyle, cut, or colour. Embrace what is going to make you happy."

Jen is accepting of the inevitability of aging, she just focuses on caring for herself.

"Two things are inevitable. The first, aging. The second, there’s always going to be critics. For me, it’s more of the question of how do I take the best care of myself, physically and mentally? We can still thrive when we’re older, and that’s thanks to all the advancements in health, nutrition, technology, and science," she told Glamour.

Sarah Jessica Parker prioritises feeling her best... as you should! Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah has opened up many times about her opinion on aging and while she understands society's obsession with youth, she doesn't WANT to stop the clock and instead focuses on feeling her best.

"I just don't spend that much time [thinking about appearance]. It’s not that I don't have an ego, that I don't have a decent, healthy amount of vanity, but I just don't want to spend that much time really deconstructing it all. I like to be graceful with myself. I'm not delusional. I know that age adds up, and that there are consequences to being 51, 52, 53. I get it," Sarah told Allure.

"I think [with aging comes] more certainty. You’re less timid. You're asking fewer questions about, “Should I?” “Can I?” “Is that okay?” “Is that allowed?” With age and experience, you feel more certain about your place in the world."

Andie MacDowell is not wasting any more time trying to look younger. Getty

Andie MacDowell

Ever since the pandemic, Andie has let her hair go grey and is happily embracing her age.

"I do think there is the importance of seeing beauty at every age and it's not limited to a certain age," Andie told TODAY.

"Every once in a while, I'll say to someone, 'I'm old,' and they'll say, 'No, you're not!' Like it's some horrible thing to say."

Andie is an inspiration in the pro-aging revolution. She is doesn't want to pretend to be young, she has been young and she has lived... she loves who she is NOW.

“I want to be old. I’m tired of trying to be young. I don’t want to be young. I’ve been young. And to be an older person trying to be young, what an effort. That’s a lot of effort," she told TODAY.

We think it's time for everyone to adopt this mindset.