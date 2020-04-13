During the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Mary met and subsequently fell head over heels in love with a charming prince.

Getty

Before she met Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Mary had a career in advertising and marketing in Australia.

Getty

Since marrying the heir to the Danish throne, she has become beloved around the globe and is regularly named as one of the world’s most stylish royals.

