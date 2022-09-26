Queen Margrethe and Prince Frederik attended the funeral Getty

The expert says he was surprised when the Danish Royal House initially issued their statement confirming Mary’s attendance alongside Margrethe and Fred.

“When I was in London … the British media wrote that there were only two invitees per country,” Heinel Jensen notes.

But given the “extra close ties” between the houses, the commentator says it’s understandable the Danes presumed they’d receive “three invitations” – particularly as Mary was known to Queen Elizabeth II and had met her on several occasions.

“I think the Royal House easily understands that a mistake has been made,” Heinel Jensen concluded.

Queen Margrethe fought back tears as she sat in the front row at last week’s state funeral.

The occasion was significant for the Danish monarch on several levels, including that she is now Europe’s sole remaining ruling female monarch. Margrethe and Elizabeth II shared a lifelong friendship.

Following the latter’s death, Margrethe told King Charles: “Your mother was very important to me and my family … a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly.”

