Vincent and Isabella were born in Copenhagen on January 8, 2011, and are the youngest of Mary and Fred’s children. Their older siblings are Prince Christian, 16, and Princess Isabella, 14.

Mary and Fred first met at the Slip Inn in Sydney during the 2000 Olympic Games.

At the time, 28-year-old marketing executive Mary and her friend began chatting with some European men. But what they did not know was that these men were Princes Frederik and Joachim of Denmark, and their cousin, Prince Nikolaos of Greece.

It was the man who had introduced himself simply as Fred that Mary found herself drawn to. After they shook hands, the pair chatted about things they had in common, like a love of horses, sports and adventure.

“I didn’t know he was the prince of Denmark,” Mary later revealed in an interview about meeting the heir to the Danish throne. “Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are?’”

A spark had been lit and Mary and Frederik, then aged 32, chatted until late in the night. When they said goodbye, Frederik asked Mary for her phone number. He called the next day, and the romance between the Aussie beauty and the Crown Prince began.

After Frederik had returned home, a long-distance romance blossomed between Mary in Sydney and Fred in Copenhagen, and he was soon making top-secret trips back to Australia to see her.

A little over a year after meeting, Mary moved to Paris in 2001, then moved to Denmark when their relationship became public. The couple married on May 14, 2004.

And now the proud parents are watching their kids grow up.

