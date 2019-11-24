The photo depicts the royal annual hunting event where Princess Mary is seen watching over a slain deer.

PETA released a statement describing the event as 'insensitive'.

'There is nothing noble about shooting defenceless animals for fun,' the statement reads.

'Given the now well-established link between cruelty to animals in childhood and violent behaviour in adulthood, not only is it insensitive for Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to teach their children that killing animals is acceptable, it’s also a poor parenting decision.

'Few people today view hunting as anything other than a violent blood sport, a cheap thrill at taking a life and a display of wanton power over the powerless.'

'It is surely the parents’ responsibility to help children grow into compassionate leaders for their country, with respect for all living beings.'

Many people shared PETA's view and commented on the Instagram post which read:

“This morning, the King’s Hunt was held in Gribskov, and this afternoon there was a game parade in front of Fredensborg Castle, where Her Majesty The Queen, the Crown Prince couple and the participants of the hunt watched the proceeds of the day.”

“How dreadfully sad you all find it appropriate to kill an innocent animal. How cruel,” one person commented.

“That is so disgusting and cruel, shame on them,” wrote one more.

“Mary, you’re Australian and should know better. Stop this barbaric hunting of innocent animals. It is an affront to civilised people everywhere!” slammed another.