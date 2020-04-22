Princess Mary has released a statement stressing the importance of vaccinations. Getty

The 48-year-old then went on to thank frontline healthcare workers who are caring for those with COVID-19.

“Health workers are the back bone of our health services. More so than ever. For the past months they have been keeping us and our loved ones safe and have been working to fight this pandemic.

"We are indebted to all health and social care workers: those working day and night to care for people with COVID-19; and those who are working to keep other essential health care services operating.

“When we thank the health workforce, we are thanking all those who are delivering health and social care services – in hospitals and in the communities. Doctors and nurses, midwives, the public health experts tracking and tracing the disease, support workers for disabled and older people, pharmacists, social workers, laboratory workers, the support and administrative staff that keep services going. Their courage, commitment and personal resolve is a beacon of light at a time of hardship and pain for so many across our Region".

The mother-of-four says she looks forward to the day when a vaccination for the virus is developed.

“As we enter into The European Immunization Week, we all look forward to the day when we can be protected from COVID-19 through a vaccine. But let us also use this week as a reminder of the importance of vaccination which saves millions of lives every year.

"The distinctive sounds of whooping cough; the stiff neck of tetanus and paralysed legs of polio; these are all are symptoms that today’s healthcare professionals in the WHO European Region will rarely if ever see. The invention of lifesaving vaccines changed the course of history and medicine forever.

The royal wife of Prince Frederik then concluded the post by urging people to stay safe and "look out for one another".