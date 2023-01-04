Her show-stopping gown had gold details and was accompanied by a silver clutch bag and jewelry Getty

It seems like the Princess and her family had a quick Christmas turn-around as they were seen just days prior at various locations across Sydney wearing relaxed attire in the sunny weather.

Their time in Sydney was followed by a trip to Tasmania- Mary’s home state.

This was the first time the royals had visited Australia since their last trip in 2013.

The family shared an insight into their private holiday just before Christmas with a snap captioned, “Merry Christmas from ‘Down Under’ - where we celebrate Christmas in Tasmania.”

“Here it is neither frostbite nor just trees but summer and warm weather.”

It has been a drama-filled year for the Danish royals after Queen Margrethe’s historic September announcement that she was stripping Countess Alexandra’s sons of their princely titles.

A statement released by the family explains that the move was not done in malice but to allow Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10 to enjoy their lives without the restrictions of royal duty.