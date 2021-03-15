Looking on the fun was Mary’s husband, Prince Frederik, 52, who stood and observed his wife and children alongside the family dog, Grace, and two pals.
At press time, it is unknown how the injury occurred. However, the shiner was not visible during an engagement on March 4, prompting speculation Mary, 49, had used makeup to conceal it.
Mary kept a brave face as she went about her horseriding with her daughters.
On International Women's Day this year, Mary shared an update to the Danish Royal Palace's Instagram page, where she and Josephine are seen in a gorgeous image from summer 2020, the pair embrace with big smiles.
"For breakfast this morning, my youngest daughter Josephine spotted a headline saying it was International Women's Day," Mary wrote (roughly translated from Danish).
"She asked, 'What kind of day is this?'" Mary continued.
"I thought briefly about my answer and said that for her it is a day where she must believe and trust that she can come into being and do everything she dreams of without anyone or anything stopping her... because she's a girl."
